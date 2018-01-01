2018

Best Dentists

How we do it: D Magazine’s confidential poll is sent to around 3,000 local dentists, asking them to recommend their peers in each specialty. We make the ballot available online at dmagazine.com, and only dentists with valid dental licenses are eligible. An esteemed panel of dentists, representing a range of specialties, review the final list. Once the list is finalized, we investigate disciplinary status and vet each winner’s dental license. Then we turn the list over to our sales team. They cannot add to or subtract from the list, but they can sell ads to the winners. A special advertising section containing the winners who purchase ads is then put together and displayed somewhere else in the magazine. If you have a dentist you like and trust, and his or her name is not on this list, we recommend you stick with your D.D.S. You may see his or her name on the next list of Best Dentists in Dallas.